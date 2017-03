EADS EAD.PA will have "no taboos" in a strategic review that will consider acquisitions and new structures for subsidiaries, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Thursday.

Enders also said the ongoing issues with Boeing Co's (BA.N) 787 were likely to make regulators more cautious in certifying new aircraft. EADS' Airbus unit is Boeing's chief rival.

