Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
BRUSSELS Discussions on the proposed merger between aerospace firms EADS and BAE have moved forward, but the companies must decide whether enough progress has been made, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves le Drian said on Tuesday.
He said officials from BAE and EADS, which must decide by Wednesday whether to seek more time from British stock market regulators, would meet soon to decide whether to seek an extension.
"We had made a lot of progress, I think, but have we progressed enough? That is up to those who initiated the project to say," he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.
The approaches of the French, British and German governments at the start were different, he said.
"They have moved noticeably closer together but have they moved closed enough for the companies to think it is worth (asking for) an extension? That is up to them to say," he said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Sebastian Moffett)
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
BERLIN European tour operator TUI reported a narrower loss for the first-quarter, although its German TUIFly unit was hit by costs of around 22 million euros ($23 million) due to staff calling in sick after a new strategy was announced in October.
ZURICH Credit Suisse on Tuesday posted a 2.35 billion Swiss franc (1.87 billion pounds) net loss for the fourth quarter on the back of a U.S. legal settlement, and said it will cut its headcount further in 2017 by a net 5,500 jobs.