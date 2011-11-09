BERLIN The German government will buy EADS EAD.PA shares from Daimler (DAIGn.DE) but not before July 2012 and will sell state holdings in other firms in return for coalition allies dropping their objections to the EADS deal, government sources said.

Confirming information from political and banking sources that Chancellor Angela Merkel's Free Democrat (FDP) allies now agree to the EADS stake purchase, the sources said Berlin would make a push to sell the remaining state stakes in Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) and Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE).

The share purchase in EADS cannot happen before the middle of next year because of Dutch takeover laws, said the sources, giving no time-frame for the Post and Telekom stake sales.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Rene Wagner; Writing by Stephen Brown)