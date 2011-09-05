BERLIN The German Economy Ministry denied on Monday a report in the Financial Times that said the government is preparing to take a stake in EADS after no buyers for part of Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) holding came forward.

A spokesman for the Economy Ministry said: "There are neither concrete plans nor an agreement for a takeover of the Daimler share of EADS through the KfW bank. The priority now is the search for a private investor. The search process will only start in the next weeks. That is what all the departments in the German government have agreed with Daimler."

(Reporting By Rene Wagner; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)