British Airways mixed-fleet cabin crew announce more strikes
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
BERLIN Germany wants to remain an equal partner of France in EADS, Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Wednesday, adding that the proposed super-merger between the European defence company and Britain's BAE did not fail because of Berlin.
"We have an interest in remaining always on an equal level with our French partners in this company," Roesler said at a news conference on the German economy.
Asked about Berlin's role in the failed supermerger between EADS and BAE, he said it was important to note that Berlin was not the reason for collapse of the deal.
"I have the impression that a possible merger failed not because of differences between Germany and Britain or France and Britain, but because of differences between the French partners and potential British partners," Roesler said.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.
MILAN Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.