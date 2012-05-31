HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
AMSTERDAM The incoming chief executive of EADS EAD.PA said the European aerospace group would focus on improving both revenues and profitability.
The company's main division, planemaker Airbus, has seen its revenues rise solidly in recent years but lags its main rival Boeing (BA.N) in terms of operating margin.
"We will aim to grow both the top line and bottom line," Tom Enders told an EADS shareholders' meeting on Thursday.
Enders is currently chief executive of Airbus and is due to step up to become EADS chief executive immediately following the shareholder meeting, being held in Amsterdam.
Outgoing chairman Bodo Uebber said the company's dividend was converging towards a payout ratio of 35 percent and that this would be the direction for dividend policy in the future.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher)
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
Feb 21 Eurozone private sector and manufacturing growth unexpectedly accelerated to near a six-year high in February and job creation reached its fastest since August 2007, propelled by strong demand and optimism about the future, a survey found.