PARIS France may renounce voting rights for three percent of EADS EAD.PA but is likely to keep its full economic stake of 15 percent as part of a deal to bring Germany into the capital of the Airbus parent group, sources familiar with the talks said.

The possible decision to split up France's stake in the European aerospace group is a compromise designed to allow France and Germany to hold 12 percent each of EADS inside a newly formed, government-only core shareholding group.

Given Spain's stake of 5.5 percent, this is the maximum that each country can hold on an equal basis without crossing the 30 percent threshold for a mandatory bid worth 21 billion euros.

Dutch regulatory experts say hiving off the 3 percent stake into a non-voting structure would avoid a politically awkward sale of part of France's government stake to Germany, something Le Figaro website reported that Paris does not wish to do.

EADS declined to comment.

"Overall it is a reasonably helpful development but it is hard to see these direct government stakes as benign shareholdings," said Agency Partners analyst Nick Cunningham.

"It still implies a propensity to interfere, but has potential to resolve the issue."

Shares in EADS rose almost two percent.

Efforts by core partners to reorganize the complex shareholdings in EADS accelerated after the collapse of merger talks with BAE Systems (BAES.L) last month. The proposal crystallized misgivings in Berlin about a mismatch of influence with France, which has a direct stake while Germany does not.

The company is currently controlled by a public and private shareholder pact between the French government and French media firm Lagardere (LAGA.PA) on the one side and German car firm Daimler (DAIGn.DE) on the other. Each camp owns 22.5 percent.

Germany hopes to enter the EADS capital directly on a basis of parity with France by buying part of Daimler's stake. But Reuters has reported that Dutch regulations make it difficult to expand the current pact without triggering a mandatory bid.

Dutch experts say the best solution is to rebuild a tighter core shareholding group around founder states, allowing Daimler and Lagardere to sell over time or stay inside a newly enlarged EADS float, which under Dutch law must now reach 70 percent.

Daimler is reported to be planning to sell three percent on the market as part of the restructuring exercise, implying it would keep some of its shares for the time being. Lagardere has said it is likely to sell its 7.5 percent stake next year.

Germany is expected to build its 12 percent stake by acquiring 7.5 percent indirectly controlled by Daimler through a public-private consortium.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; editing by Mark John)