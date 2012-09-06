Oil slips nearly 1 percent on concerns over rising U.S. output
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.
PARIS EADS EAD.PA said on Thursday that it had named Airbus sales head John Leahy to its executive committee, which sets strategy for the commercial and military aviation group.
Leahy, who helped propel the European planemaker from European upstart to number one in commercial sales and deliveries, has become Boeing Co's (BA.N) most visible adversary in the post.
He was one of a handful of new appointees to a reshuffled executive board put in place by recently installed EADS chief executive Tom Enders, who previously served as CEO of Airbus.
Industry analysts said the move reflected a desire by Enders to provide better balance towards Airbus, which dominates the group's finances.
Leahy, an energetic New Yorker who became sales director in 1994, has criticized past in-fighting between French and German camps inside Europe's largest aerospace group.
BERLIN Europe should impose punitive tariffs on imports from the United States if President Donald Trump acts to shield U.S. industries from foreign competitors, a senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a newspaper interview.
MILAN Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.