Logo of EADS is seen at the European aerospace and defence group EADS headquarters in Les Mureaux near Paris January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

FRANKFURT EADS EAD.PA on Thursday said Lufthansa's (LHAG.DE) supervisory board approved the acquisition of 100 airbus A320 and two A380 aircraft in an order worth approximately $11.2 billion (7.4 billion pounds) at list prices.

EADS said the choice of aircraft engines would be made at a later point.

Earlier on Thursday Lufthansa said it had approved the purchase of a total 108 aircraft from Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus.

(Reporting By Edward Taylor)