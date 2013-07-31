BERLIN German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler on Wednesday welcomed the decision by European aerospace group EADS to reorganize its divisions and change its name to Airbus.

"The German government will work will work closely (with the company) during the upcoming restructuring process and will place great importance on Germany's interests as an industrial location," Roesler said in a statement.

He said the decision to have the headquarters of Airbus Defence and Space in Munich was a vote of confidence in the competitiveness of Germany as an industrial centre.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)