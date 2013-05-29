An A380 aircraft is seen through a window with an Airbus logo during the EADS / Airbus 'New Year Press Conference' in Hamburg January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Airbus is on course to sell more than 800 aircraft in 2013, beating its initial order target by more than a hundred units, the chief executive of parent EADS EAD.PA said on Wednesday.

The comments point to potentially robust sales at the Paris Air Show next month, where Airbus will battle arch-rival Boeing (BA.N) for a slice of demand driven by new fuel-saving models.

"I am comfortably forecasting that Airbus gross orders will be well above 800 units in 2013," CEO Tom Enders told a shareholders' meeting in Amsterdam.

Cumulative orders between January and April stood at 514 aircraft. Airbus started the year with a sales goal of 700 after slipping behind U.S. competitor Boeing last year. The company's sales chief last month predicted full-year orders of 750 jets.

Enders and Denis Ranque, attending his first shareholder meeting as chairman, said EADS would maintain a dividend payout ratio in line with the sector after lifting it to 40 percent.

EADS proposed a dividend for 2012 of 0.6 euros, up from 0.45 euros for the previous year when the payout stood at 35 percent.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher)