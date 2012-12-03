BERLIN Germany would like to see an agreement on a new shareholder structure for Europe's largest aerospace group EADS EAD.PA as soon as possible, a German economy ministry spokesman said on Monday.

"Efforts are being made to reach an agreement as quickly as possible," said the spokesman, responding to a company statement confirming that key shareholders were discussing the ownership structure and corporate governance.

