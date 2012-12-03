Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
BERLIN Germany would like to see an agreement on a new shareholder structure for Europe's largest aerospace group EADS EAD.PA as soon as possible, a German economy ministry spokesman said on Monday.
"Efforts are being made to reach an agreement as quickly as possible," said the spokesman, responding to a company statement confirming that key shareholders were discussing the ownership structure and corporate governance.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Stephen Brown, Editing by Gareth Jones)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings release, including details of a multi-billion charge related to cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.