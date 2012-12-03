Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
LYON, France Shareholders in the European aerospace group EADS are close to an agreement on overhauling its shareholder structure to give Europe's largest aerospace group long-term stability, French President Francois Hollande said on Monday.
"We need revamp the shareholder pact. We are working on it, an agreement is close (but) it is not yet completely signed," Hollande told journalists after a summit with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti.
"Regarding the make-up of the executive team, we still have to work out this issue, but it will be done," he also said.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Daniel Flynn)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings release, including details of a multi-billion charge related to cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.