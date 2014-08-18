DUBAI A major earthquake struck the western Iranian city of Abdanan on Monday, leaving 60 people injured, state news agency IRNA said.

IRNA said the quake was magnitude 6.1 while the US Geological Survey (USGS) put it at 6.3.

Water, electricity, and telephone lines in Abdanan, located in the province of Ilam, have been cut, said IRNA. State television footage showed destroyed houses, buildings and cars in the city.

Aftershocks could be felt in three provinces including Ilam, Lorestan and Khuzestan, IRNA said.

The quake, at a depth of 6 miles (10 km), hit at 0232 GMT (0332 am BST), according to the USGS. Iran sits on major geological faultlines and has suffered several big earthquakes in recent years.

