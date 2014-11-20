TOKYO An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 hit northern Japan on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK said.

A tsunami warning was not issued after the quake, which struck off the cost of Fukushima prefecture, NHK said.

On March 11, 2011, the northeast coast was struck by a magnitude 9 earthquake, the strongest quake in Japan on record, and a massive tsunami. Those events triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl a quarter of a century earlier.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)