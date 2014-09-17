TOKYO (This September 16 story was corrected in second paragraph to change month to March from May and fix reporting credit)

Japan Atomic Power Co and Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) reported no irregularities at their three nuclear plants in eastern Japan following a magnitude 5.6 quake that hit north of Tokyo on Tuesday.

A Japan Atomic official said there have been no irregularities at the 1.1-gigawatt Tokai Daini plant, which has been shut since March 2011.

A Tepco spokeswoman said there has been no irregularities at Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant, wrecked by the March 2011 quake, and Fukushima-Daini plant, which has been shut since March 2011.

