An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 hit the near the New Zealand South Island resort towns of Queenstown and Wanaka, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Monday.

The quake was centred 59 km (36 miles) north of Queenstown at a depth of 10 km (six miles) according to the USGS. Social media users reported feeling the tremor but there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The quake was initially measured at 5.9 magnitude.

