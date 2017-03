A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Manus Island in Papua New Guinea on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

No tsunami was expected, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.

The quake's epicenter was in the ocean 213 miles (343 km) northwest of Lorengau on Manus Island. It occurred at a depth of 8.3 miles (13.4 km), the USGS said.

