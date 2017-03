SINGAPORE An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck off the Solomon Islands on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey reported.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the 0913 GMT (10.13 a.m. BST) quake, which occurred 93 miles (150 km) from the country's second largest town, Gizo, at a depth of 36 miles (58 km).

