LONDON Bank deleveraging in central, eastern and southeastern Europe slowed in the second quarter, and demand for credit from companies and consumers is slowly starting to improve, a new report said on Tuesday.

The survey, by the Steering Committee of the Vienna Initiative, said banks had trimmed their exposure to the region by 0.1 percent of GDP in the second quarter, or 0.4 percent, when Russia and Turkey were excluded.

It was a small improvement on the early part of the year when it was 0.4 percent of second-quarter GDP and 0.6 percent with the exclusion of Turkey and Russia. Credit growth remained subdued, not including Turkey and Russia, with most of southeastern Europe still seeing a contraction.

The percentage of banks anticipating an expansion of their operations in the longer term also declined though recent warnings of an exodus of big European banks from the region appear to have been overstated.

All "parent banks" surveyed said they intended to maintain the current level of capital exposure to their subsidiaries, or even increase it.

There were other encouraging signs too. Demand for loans and credit lines, mostly to refinance debt rather than invest, improved significantly for the first time since the inception of the European Investment Bank lending survey.

Demand and supply conditions for credit are also expected to improve in the next six months. Credit demand from companies including small and medium-sized enterprises is expected to rebound "significantly" it added.

