Some of the major players in East African energy.

ANADARKO PETROLEUM (APC.N): U.S.-listed Anadarko operates Mozambique's offshore Area 1 with a 36.5 percent interest. Discoveries on its concession could hold up to 60 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas. Production could start from 2018.

BG GROUP BG.L: BG has a 60 percent interest in three blocks off Tanzania with Ophir Energy (OPHR.L) holding 40 percent. Ophir has said there is up to around 21 tcf there - enough for a liquefied natural gas plant.

COVE ENERGY COVE.L: Holds an 8.5 percent in the concession operated by Anadarko. PTT Exploration & Production PTTE.BK has bid $1.9 billion for Cove after a takeover battle with Shell.

ENI (ENI.MI): Italy's biggest energy group operates Mozambique's Area 4 with a 70 percent interest. It is estimated to hold 70 tcf.

ORCA EXPLORATION (ORCb.V): Toronto-listed Orca's local unit, PanAfrican Energy Tanzania has been producing gas from the Songo Songo fields for local use since 2004.

PETROBRAS (PETR4.SA) & SHELL (RDSa.L): Brazil's Petrobras and Royal Dutch Shell hold 50 percent each in Tanzania's offshore blocks 5 and 6.

SASOL (SOLJ.J): The South African petrochemicals group is currently the only operating gas producer in Mozambique. Its annual capacity is 450 million cubic feet of gas.

STATOIL (STL.OL): Has a 65 percent stake in a licence off Tanzania. ExxonMobil (XOM.N) and Production Tanzania Ltd. hold the rest. Its discovery is proven to hold 5 tcf.

Statoil also has a 65 percent stake in two blocks in Mozambique's Rovuma basin, where drilling is expected next year.

TULLOW OIL (TLW.L): Has discovered over 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent in Uganda, where it works with China's CNOOC (0883.HK) and France's Total (TOTF.PA). Large scale oil production in Uganda is expected to begin in 2016.

Tullow is also drilling in northwest Kenya and has a stake in Statoil's concession off Mozambique.

OTHERS: Numerous other firms have a stake in East Africa. They include a subsidiary of French energy company Total SA (TOTF.PA), Portugal's Galp Energia (GALP.LS), France's Maurel & Prom (MAUP.PA), Heritage Oil HOIL.L, Solo Oil (SOLO.L), Malaysia's Petronas PETR.UL, Japanese group Mitsui & Co (8031.T), India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS) and Videocon Industries Ltd (VEDI.NS).

Source: Company statements, Reuters

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)