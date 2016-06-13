People are reflected at the index screen as they walk past the Prague Stock Exchange in Prague December 14, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BUDAPEST/WARSAW Czech stocks hit a seven-year low on Monday, leading central European markets lower as concerns that Britain will vote to leave the European Union in a referendum on June 23.

Prague's main stock index .PX fell 2.7 percent by 1339 GMT, a bigger fall than 1.4-1.6 percent in Western European bourses Frankfurt .GDAX and Paris .CAC40.

Financial and energy sector stocks, which have a big weight in the Prague index, led the decline.

Energy shares were also dented by a fall in crude prices which helped widen the losses of the region's most liquid currencies late on Friday.

The forint EURHUF= and the zloty EURPLN= shed 0.5 and 0.9 percent, respectively. One-month forint EURHUF1MO= and zloty EURPLN1MO= volatilities jumped to their highest in more than 3 months.

"High probability of Brexit (Britain leaving the European Union) remains the biggest short-term risk," Pekao analysts said in a note.

"Brexit" would chop 0.4 percent off Hungary's economic growth rate, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said.

Expectations that MSCI will add China to its indices in a review due on Tuesday is also weighing on equities in the region. Such a move could lead to many investment funds reducing their exposure to other emerging economies, market participants said.

Erste analysts said in a note that MSCI was likely to change its indices gradually, spreading the change over a year, which means "the selling pressure caused could be limited".

The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting which starts on Tuesday will be watched. Dovish remarks could help bond markets while hawkish ones could hit emerging market currencies, analysts said.

"However, we expect the Fed to do nothing now," one Budapest-based fixed-income trader said.

Poland's 10-year government bond yield rose 10 basis points to 3.2 percent, its highest levels since January.

Romania's corresponding bonds were bid at 3.59 percent, up 4 basis points. The country sold 293.5 billion lei ($73.12 billion) worth of bonds at an auction, less than the amount planned.

Serbia sold bonds worth 6.4 billion dinars ($59.8 million).

Serbian bonds are attractive, given expectations for a further cut in central bank interest rates, but the new government to be presented this week should carry out reforms, Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note before the sale.

Serbia and the International Monetary Fund mission agreed to revise their 2016 growth forecast for the country to 2.5 percent from 1.8 percent.

But the dinar EURRSD= shed 0.25 percent against the euro.

CEE SNAP AT 1539

MARKETS SHOT CET

CURRENCIES

Late Prev Dail Chan

st ious y ge

bid clos chan in

e ge 2016

Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.1

crown => 380 230 6% 5%

Hungary <EURHUF 312. 311. -0.4 0.65

forint => 6000 0550 9% %

Polish <EURPLN 4.39 4.35 -0.8 -3.1

zloty => 52 80 5% 2%

Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 +0. 0.07

leu => 58 80 05% %

Croatian <EURHRK 7.53 7.54 +0. 1.41

kuna => 30 09 10% %

Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.2 -1.6

dinar => 5000 1900 5% 4%

Note: calcula prev clos 1800

daily ted ious e at CET

change from

STOC

KS

Late Prev Dail Chan

st ious y ge

clos chan in

e ge 2016

Prague .PX 817. 840. -2.6 -14.

80 05 5% 49%

Budapest .BUX 2592 2651 -2.2 +8.

1.63 9.61 5% 37%

Warsaw <.WIG20 1772 1782 -0.5 -4.6

> .73 .02 2% 5%

Buchares .BETI 6411 6410 +0. -8.4

t .00 .34 01% 7%

Ljubljan <.SBITO 689. 693. -0.5 -0.9

a P> 53 19 3% 5%

Zagreb <.CRBEX 1688 1694 -0.4 -0.0

> .07 .96 1% 9%

Belgrade <.BELEX 625. 624. +0. -2.8

15> 65 31 21% 6%

Sofia <.SOFIX 448. 445. +0. -2.7

> 25 27 67% 4%

BOND

S

Yiel Yiel Spre Dail

d d ad y

(bid chan vs chan

) ge Bund ge

in

Czech spre

Republic ad

2-year <CZ2YT= 0.00 -0.0 +05 -1bp

RR> 2 05 5bps s

5-year <CZ5YT= 0.09 -0.0 +05 -1bp

RR> 9 14 3bps s

10-year <CZ10YT 0.48 -0.0 +04 -1bp

=RR> 3 05 6bps s

Poland

2-year <PL2YT= 1.84 0.05 +23 +5b

RR> 5 8bps ps

5-year <PL5YT= 2.40 0.09 +28 +9b

RR> 2 2 3bps ps

10-year <PL10YT 3.19 0.09 +31 +9b

=RR> 8 3 8bps ps

FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT

3x6 6x9 9x12 3M

inte

rban

k

Czech <CZKFRA 0.26 0.22 0.19 0

Rep ><PRIBO

R=>

Hungary <HUFFRA 0.96 0.88 0.91 0.99

><BUBOR 5

=>

Poland <PLNFRA 1.69 1.68 1.67 1.68

><WIBOR 5 5

=>

Note: are for

FRA ask

quotes prices

*****************************************

*********************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Hugh Lawson)