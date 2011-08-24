BUDAPEST At a time of budget stress and austerity measures, Eastern Europeans are taking a close look at their rail services, which often run huge deficits and hold mountains of debt while offering substandard service.

Below is a rundown of how each country is dealing with the challenges in their railway sectors.

** Dec 2010. Czech Railways CD issued about EUR 340 mln in bonds in 2011, bringing the total to about EUR 1.1 bln.

NOTE: Figures are the latest available, 2009 on performance data, 2011 for network data. Conversions approximate, based on current EUR exchange rates.

Sources: EU Transport statistical pocketbook, 2011; Hungary Budget Council report on railways, 2010; Reuters reporting

BULGARIA

Bulgaria is in talks with the World Bank for a 310 million euro loan, of which 240 million euros will go to state railways BDZ and the rest to improve railway infrastructure, which is managed by a separate company.

Earlier this year, the government extended 140 million levs to BDZ as bridge financing until the World Bank loan becomes available.

BDZ has launched a long-delayed overhaul to meet the World Bank's requirements. The restructuring envisages reducing the staff, which met resistance from the trade unions.

Once its cargo unit recovers, BDZ has said it may start a strategic partnership to operate it, or may privatise it.

CZECH REPUBLIC

The Czech Railways (CD) group consists of several units, including separate companies for passenger traffic, cargo traffic and infrastructure.

CD Cargo wants to expand in the region, bidding for Polish PKP's cargo business, and officials have mentioned Russia as well. The railways view an IPO as possible in the future, without anything specific on the table.

The CD group has issued bonds at a rapid pace recently, raising its end-2010 debt stock of about $1.1 billion (668.9 million pounds) by more than 40 percent so far in 2011, with more issues in the works.

As elsewhere in Europe, the railways consider government subsidies a core part of their funding. There is no current talk about debt alleviation.

HUNGARY

Hungary's railways, the MAV group, like most regional counterparts, have been divided into several companies for passenger or freight traffic, infrastructure, and towing. MAV has consolidated the group but still owns dozens of companies.

Passenger traffic has dropped by more than a quarter in the last six years. Cargo traffic has fallen by about 75 percent since the end of communism.

MAV Cargo was sold to Austria's OBB railways in 2008.

POLAND

In Poland, 38 million residents still widely use trains. Poles have started to drive more, but roads are bad and motorways scarce. Trains, especially the more local ones, are often seen as the best way to avoid the traffic - however, national airline LOT has also wooed domestic clients.

Beside state railways PKP, there are seven local carriers, owned by local governments.

Several local carriers are having financial problems, but PKP is doing better. It is selling control of its cargo arm and plans to float its Intercity unit, although that plan continues to be pushed back. Rapid expansion to lure less affluent passengers has hurt the chances of an IPO.

ROMANIA

Romania's railway sector has three major companies: infrastructure company CFR, passenger carrier CFR Calatori and freight company CFR Marfa. All three are highly inefficient, indebted, loss making state-owned firms, subject to monitoring under Romania's recent 20-billion-euro ($28.4 billion) International Monetary Fund-led aid deals.

The IMF demands that Romania reform rail firms' spending and operations and close 1,000 km (600 miles) of track. The government has had to cut staff and expenses, and must ensure the companies' arrears do not increase.

The government must cap costs for railway infrastructure procurement and maintenance work. It needs to set up multi-annual budgets and investment priorities for these firms.

