May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON British budget airline easyJet (EZJ.L) said on Tuesday it would close its Hamburg base next summer, as part of a strategy to focus on its core European airports.
"After a thorough review of its Hamburg operations (easyJet)proposes to cease basing crew and aircraft at Hamburg from summer 2018," the airline said in a statement.
The company's Hamburg base opened in March 2014 but easyJet is only the fourth largest airline at the airport and it said its strategy was to strengthen its "number-one positions in key European airports."
EasyJet said it would keep a significant presence in Hamburg and that there would be no changes to the currently planned schedule.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.