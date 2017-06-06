EasyJet counters are seen at Nice Cote D'Azur international airport Terminal 2 in Nice, France, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

LONDON British budget airline easyJet (EZJ.L) said on Tuesday it would close its Hamburg base next summer, as part of a strategy to focus on its core European airports.

"After a thorough review of its Hamburg operations (easyJet)proposes to cease basing crew and aircraft at Hamburg from summer 2018," the airline said in a statement.

The company's Hamburg base opened in March 2014 but easyJet is only the fourth largest airline at the airport and it said its strategy was to strengthen its "number-one positions in key European airports."

EasyJet said it would keep a significant presence in Hamburg and that there would be no changes to the currently planned schedule.

