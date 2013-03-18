FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
MOSCOW EasyJet (EZJ.L) will abandon plans to upgrade its fleet with updated Airbus and Boeing jets and move to buy new planes after 2018 if terms offered by the planemakers are not satisfactory, the budget airline's CEO said.
EasyJet is in talks with Europe's Airbus EAD.PA and U.S. rival Boeing (BA.N) about a significant expansion of its fleet. It has completed the technical evaluation of its favoured jets - the re-engined Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX.
"We have a young fleet and don't have to do a deal unless the terms are exactly what we want," easyJet chief executive Carolyn McCall said on Monday.
"A new generation of planes will become available from 2018 onwards so we could always look beyond the neo and the MAX."
(Reporting by Rhys Jones, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion (3.54 billion pounds) settlement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.