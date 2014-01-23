An easyJet aircraft prepares to land at Manchester Airport in northern England November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Low cost airline easyJet (EZJ.L) posted a 7.7 percent rise in quarterly revenues, continuing the strong growth which helped it outperform rival carrier Ryanair (RYA.I) last year, though it cautioned the timing of Easter would affect its first-half.

easyJet, Europe's second-largest budget airline by passenger numbers after Ryanair, on Thursday posted first quarter revenues of 897 million pounds ($1.49 billion), helped by a 4.2 percent rise in the number of passengers carried.

The Luton, England-based firm noted that this year Easter falls in April, outside its fiscal first-half which runs to the end of March and would shave off around 25 million pounds ($41.46 million) of additional revenue in that period.

For its fiscal first half, easyJet said it expected to report a loss of between 70 million pounds and 90 million pounds, more than the 61 million pounds loss it made in the same period last year.

"easyJet has made a good start to the year. The performance in the quarter demonstrates our continued focus on cost, progress against our strategic priorities and easyJet's structural advantage in the European short-haul market," chief executive Carolyn McCall said in a statement.

easyJet outshone Ryanair last year, with a 51 percent rise in full-year profit and plans for a special dividend payout contrasting against the Irish company's poor run. It cut its annual profit target twice in two months.

easyJet has focused on upping its appeal to business customers in recent years and in the first quarter, the company grew business passengers by 8.9 percent, exceeding its overall passenger growth rate.

Ryanair, is in the midst of trying to improve its image and broaden its appeal to business travellers after conceding that its "abrupt culture" might be impacting its business. It is due to report its third quarter results on February 3.

Shares in easyJet, which have almost doubled since this time last year, closed at 1,743 pence on Wednesday, valuing the FTSE 100 company at about 6.8 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton and James Davey)