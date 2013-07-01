Stelios Haji-Ioannou, founder of the EasyGroup chain of companies, poses at an event hosted by his charity foundation in Larnaca, Cyprus, October 26, 2009. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis

LONDON EasyJet's (EZJ.L) founder and biggest shareholder Stelios Haji-Ioannou on Monday said he would vote against the airline's plan to buy 135 new Airbus EAD.PA planes at an investor meeting later this month.

EasyJet last month said it had agreed to buy 35 current-generation A320 aircraft and 100 new A320neo jets, with options for a further 100, in a deal worth around $11.9 billion (7.8 billion pounds) at list prices.

Haji-Ioannou, better known as Stelios, who founded the airline in 1995 and has a 37 percent stake, said he would vote against the deal, which needs shareholder approval, at an investor meeting on July 11.

However, he said he expected the deal to be approved by the majority of the budget carrier's shareholders. Stelios also criticised easyJet for not disclosing the level of discount it had secured from Airbus for the planes.

(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Brenda Goh)