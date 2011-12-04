MILAN Europe's chief bank regulator said Italian banks should boost their capital, in an interview published in Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

European Banking Authority chairman Andrea Enria also said he did not agree with a decision by EU finance ministers last week to drop plans for a pan-EU guarantee scheme for banks, saying it would have helped solve the sovereign debt crisis.

He also dismissed criticism from Italian lenders over the EBA's request they value large holdings of domestic government bonds at market prices.

"The crisis has reached a systemic dimension," Enria was quoted as saying by the Italian business daily. "Unfortunately there has been no European response: the decision has been to provide a guarantee only at the national level."

Enria said this left banks reliant on the credit standing of their sovereign state. "This is a paradox. Only a Europe-wide response would be able to break the vicious circle linking banks' balance sheets to sovereign debt, helping solve the crisis."

On Wednesday, EU finance ministers abandoned the idea of a pan-EU guarantee scheme for banks and the announcement of details of a bank recapitalisation plan.

The ministers were due to sign off details of the 106 billion euro ($142 billion) plan to recapitalise banks, but a backlash from countries like Italy has raised doubts over the programme.

The EBA has pointed to a capital shortfall of 14.7 billion euros for Italian banks, which hold 160 billion of domestic government bonds according to market regulator Consob.

"I understand they are dissatisfied," Enria said. "But they do not seem aware that the nature of this crisis makes it essential to recapitalise banks."

Enria said Italian lenders -- traditionally very conservative and which have shunned investments in so-called toxic assets -- had suffered less during the first phase of the financial crisis stemming from U.S. subprime mortgages.

"That is why they were under less pressure to boost capital and have not done enough so far," he said.

Enria said the request to raise additional capital due to sovereign risk exposure was "necessary ... in this phase of the crisis, but it is exceptional and temporary. It will be reviewed once the turmoil on the government bond market is over."

Consob chairman Giuseppe Vegas said last week the EBA's criteria were "plainly questionable" and hit Italian banks unfairly.

Speculation about a possible softening of the rules boosted Italian bank stocks last week, traders said.

Enria said banks were changing their operating model because of frozen wholesale and interbank funding markets.

"In the past they would grant a loan and then seek funding on the market. Now they offer financing only if they have the funds ready. The impact on the economy is evident," he said. ($1 = 0.7446 euro)

