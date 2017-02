Visitors pass the Ebay logo at the CeBIT computer fair in Hanover March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

SAN FRANCISCO EBay Inc said it will fight a suit filed against it on Friday by the U.S. Justice Department alleging the e-commerce company agreed not to hire Intuit Inc employees.

"The DOJ is taking an overly aggressive interpretation in their enforcement of antitrust law in this area," eBay spokeswoman Lara Wyss said in a statement.

(Reporting By Alistair Barr; Editing by Gary Hill)