An eBay flag is seen at an office building in San Jose, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Online retailer eBay Inc is mulling over a plan to cut thousands of jobs early next year, as it readies to spin off its PayPal unit, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the company's thinking.

"We are focused on running the business and setting eBay and PayPal up for success as independent companies," eBay spokeswoman Amanda Miller said, declining to specifically comment on whether the company was considering layoffs.

Ebay is considering eliminating almost 10 percent of its workforce, or about 3,000 employees, the WSJ cited one source as saying.

The cuts are expected to be localized in the company's marketplace division, the report said.

The spin-off, announced in September, highlighted the slowing growth of eBay's traditional marketplace business.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Deepa Seetharaman in San Francisco; Editing by Joyjeet Das)