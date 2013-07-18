Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
Shares in eBay Inc were set to open around 7 percent lower and at least six analysts trimmed their price targets, after a slowdown in international markets prompted a warning from the online auctioneer about its outlook.
Ebay said on Wednesday it expected full-year results to be at the low end of the company's forecast range, due to headwinds in the second half of the year from Europe and South Korea.
Expected U.S. demand may not be enough to offset international weakness, brokerage Needham & Co said as it downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy."
Ebay chief executive John Donahoe said Europe's weak economy had affected e-commerce. In South Korea, e-commerce growth slowed to about 4 percent this year from 9 or 10 percent last year, he added.
At least six brokerages cut their price targets for eBay stock by $1 to $3 to between $60 and $64, citing weakness in international markets.
"While the US market appears stable, our expectations for domestic demand are not strong enough to offset the international slowdown and deliver second-half upside," Needham lead analyst Kerry Rice wrote in a note.
Rice did not expect eBay's investments in new products, consumer awareness and supplier relationships to change the company's momentum.
Core gross merchandise volumes rose 13 percent from a year earlier but were flat from the previous quarter, Rice said.
JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth trimmed his price target to $60 from $63 but maintained a rating of "overweight", saying he was encouraged by accelerating growth in eBay's payments and marketplaces business.
Ebay Mobile attracted 2 million new users in the second quarter and would be a strong driver of growth as new users became more engaged, Anmuth wrote in a note.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal has invested $500 million in Snapchat owner Snap Inc , according to a memo on Friday, its latest move aimed at driving digital growth as more viewers go online for their favorite content.