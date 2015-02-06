New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
EBay Inc raised its reported fourth-quarter net income by $87 million (57 million pounds) to reflect a reduction in income tax expense.
The e-commerce company said the reduction of tax was due to an intercompany transaction that took place in December.
After adjustment, eBay's net income rose to $1.02 billion from $936 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31. EBay reported its quarterly results on Jan. 21.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp will likely miss a third deadline to report its quarterly business results, two sources told Reuters, forcing the Japanese conglomerate to ask for a fresh extension or face a possible delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.