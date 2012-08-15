Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
Ebix Inc (EBIX.O) said it acquired London-based online insurance trading platform TriSystems Ltd.
Ebix, which supplies software and e-commerce services to the insurance industry, said TriSystems will now become a part of the EbixExchange Division of Ebix Europe.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Ebix, which expects the transaction to immediately add to its earnings, said it funded the transaction completely in cash.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore,)
ATHENS There are costs in delaying agreement on Greece's bailout review, the European Commission's vice president responsible for the euro was quoted as saying on Thursday, and a solution needs to be found swiftly.
VIENNA Austria filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium, alleging them of wilful deception and fraud linked to a 2 billion euro (1.67 billion pound) order for Eurofighter jets in 2003, the defence ministry said.