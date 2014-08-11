Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
MONROVIA U.S. President Barack Obama and the Food and Drug Administration have approved a request from Liberia's government to send sample doses of an experimental drug to treat Liberian doctors infected with Ebola, the Liberian presidency said in a statement.
The statement, posted on the Liberian presidency's official website, said the experimental drugs would be delivered to the West African country this week by a representative of the U.S. government, following a direct appeal to Obama on Friday by Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.
Margaret Chan, the head of the World Health Organization, has also authorised the dispatch of additional doses of the experimental drug to Liberia to support the treatment of affected doctors, the statement said. Those doses will be delivered by a WHO expert this week.
(Reporting by Clair MacDougall in Liberia and Daniel Flynn in Dakar)
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.