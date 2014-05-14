Suma Chakrabarti, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), address an audience during the bank's 2013 Annual Meeting and Business Forum in Istanbul May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

WARSAW The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development slashed its regional growth forecasts in half on Wednesday and warned of damage to the world economy if the crisis in Ukraine sends Russia into recession.

The bank has begun its annual two-day meeting in Warsaw against the backdrop of the worst East-West standoff since the Cold War ended 25 years ago, after Russia annexed Crimea and allegedly began backing separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.

The combination of the Ukraine-Russia geopolitical crisis and slowdowns in other big economies like Turkey meant growth in the region was now forecast to reach just 1.4 percent in 2014 rather than the 2.7 percent predicted in January, the EBRD said.

Russia's economy was already slowing before its annexation of Crimea drew international sanctions. The extra strain means growth is now likely to flatten this year and reach just 0.6 percent in 2015, the EBRD said. It had forecast growth of 2.5 percent this year.

Worse still, Russia, the region's biggest economy, could fall into recession if more serious sanctions are imposed, the EBRD warned - and that could drag down growth worldwide.

Even under current conditions, Ukraine's economy is expected to plunge 7 percent this year and not grow at all next year. If its crisis escalates, the damage would be even worse.

"Under a more negative scenario, the Russian economy would enter recession and output contraction in Ukraine would deepen," the EBRD said in a report.

"Coupled with increased risk aversion in global markets, this would bring growth in the EBRD region to a standstill. At this point, the Russia/Ukraine crisis would start impacting the global economy."

The Cold War-tinged unrest was not the only source of downward pressure the EBRD identified.

Lending is slowing in the region as Austrian, Italian, German and Greek banks retrench following the euro crisis. High levels of bad loans are prevalent, most notably in ex-Yugoslav states, Bulgaria and Romania.

Political strains are also widespread. Poland may relax its fiscal discipline to win election votes next year. Hungary's unorthodox monetary policy remains under scrutiny. Slovenia is back in the spotlight after its government collapsed last month.

The EBRD has expanded its reach in recent years to include Mongolia, Turkey and the economies affected directly or indirectly by the 2011 Arab Spring, such as Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia and Jordan.

The EBRD also cut its forecast for Turkey, another of the big economies in the bank's area. It now predicts 2.5 percent growth, down from the previous 3.3 percent.

It added, however, that Turkey had performed better than some had predicted at the peak of its market turmoil early in the year.

(For full forecasts click here)

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Larry King)