LONDON Lacklustre growth in emerging European economies could turn into recession if the euro zone crisis escalates, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Friday.

The EBRD nudged up its 2012 growth forecast for the 29-country emerging Europe and central Asia region to 3.2 percent, from 3.1 percent in its January outlook.

It also projected 3.1 percent growth for 2012 across the whole region where it now operates, including for the first time Jordan and three countries of North Africa.

But it said the uncertainties facing the euro zone made it likely that growth this year and in 2013 would turn out lower than expected and could even be negative.

"The risk that emerging Europe as a whole will re-enter recession within the next 12 months is viewed as high," the EBRD said in a statement accompanying the growth forecasts.

"A further worsening of the euro zone crisis or an oil supply shock are both possible and pose significant downside risks for the region as a whole," the report said.

The euro zone is struggling to contain renewed risks of Greece falling out of the single currency, which many fear could be the first step in a wider breakup of the bloc.

Central and eastern Europe, reliant on the euro zone for exports and investments, has come under increasing pressure as trade has shrunk and Western banks have cut back on lending to the region or sold off local subsidiaries.

To manage the deleveraging, the EBRD has helped organise a various initiatives to keep Western banks in emerging Europe.

The EBRD said however it expects bank-related outflows to continue in coming months, as lenders focus on strengthening their balance sheets.

"As European parent banks continue to deleverage, subsidiaries in the transition countries will see reduced cross-border funding and therefore extend less credit," it said.

Despite these problems the whole region grew at a healthy 4.6 percent last year, the EBRD said. It said growth could pick up to 3.7 percent in 2013.

SLOW GROWTH

Central European and Baltic states are now expected to grow an average 1.6 percent this year, compared with a 1.4 percent forecast in January. However the Slovenian, Croatian and Hungarian economies are seen contracting as domestic issues exacerbate the euro-induced problems. Slovenia is in the euro zone.

South-eastern Europe is predicted to grow at an even lower rate of 1.0 percent, reflecting its banking links to Greece.

Growth forecasts for the region's biggest economies, Russia and Turkey, were unchanged at 4.2 percent and 2.5 percent respectively, with commodity and oil prices insulating Russia and central Asia to some extent from the euro malaise.

"Economic expansion in commodity-exporting countries in Central Asia will remain the fastest in the transition region," the report said, adding that Russia's robust growth would in turn support non-commodity exporters such as CIS that depend on Russia for exports and remittances.

Set up in 1991 to invest in the ex-Communist states of eastern Europe, the EBRD is expanding its mandate to Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt and Jordan.

These countries should see average 2.2 percent growth this year, escalating to 3.7 percent in 2013, the EBRD said, but warned that all four "face serious macroeconomic challenges and heightened uncertainty" as a result of high external funding needs.

