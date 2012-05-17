LONDON The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) EBRD.UL will hold its annual meeting on May 18-19 in London, when it will choose its next president as current leader Thomas Mirow's four-year stint comes to an end.

The EBRD, based in London, was set up by governments in 1991 to support the ex-Communist states of eastern Europe and has recently said it will invest in North African countries following the Arab Spring of 2011.

But European Union finance ministers, with a decisive vote in the process, have failed to reach a decision on who should be the next head of the EBRD, meaning members will now vote for the new president at this week's meeting.

Below is a list of the candidates, followed by a list of former presidents.

CANDIDATES

THOMAS MIROW, 59, GERMANY The incumbent has been formally proposed by Russia and Bulgaria, but not by his home country of Germany. The former chairman of Germany's Social Democrat Party, Mirow was State Secretary at the Federal Finance Ministry for almost three years before taking up his position at the EBRD. The University of Bonn graduate has also served as an alternate governor at the World Bank and the EBRD.

PHILIPPE DE FONTAINE VIVE CURTAZ, 52, FRANCE The French candidate became a vice president of the European Investment Bank (EIB) in 2003 following a long career in France's Treasury, during which he served in various roles including deputy assistant secretary for international affairs. A former adviser to the Minister of Economy and Finance, Fontaine Vive Curtaz was also the alternate executive director for France at the World Bank.

SUMA CHAKRABARTI, 53, BRITAIN Britain's candidate offers an alternative to the Franco-German tug of war. Oxford-educated civil servant Chakrabarti is currently permanent secretary at Britain's Ministry of Justice and has plenty of development experience, having held a variety of roles in the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and Britain's Department for International Development.

BOZIDAR DJELIC, 46, SERBIA As the former deputy prime minister of Serbia, Djelic was the chief negotiator for the Balkan state's entry into the European Union and co-ordinator of all EU financial support. Belgrade-born Djelic lived in France for some of his childhood and worked at French bank Credit Agricole for two years. The former finance minister of Serbia has also worked as an advisor to the Polish and Russian governments and at management consultancy firm McKinsey.

JAN KRZYSZTOF BIELECKI, 61, POLAND A former director of the EBRD, Bielecki served for around a year as Poland's second prime minister after the break-up of the Soviet Union. Bielecki, currently chief economic adviser to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, also headed Polish bank Pekao for seven years. Like Serbia's Djelic, Bielecki represents a country that receives EBRD investment, though projects in Poland are worth almost four times as much.

(Reporting by Clare Kane. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)