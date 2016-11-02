LONDON The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday it had redefined its criteria for determining when a country had completed its transition to a market economy, a change that could affect its future investment decisions.

The bank said it would broaden its definition from an emphasis mainly on the level of state control of an economy to a wider set of assessments that, if achieved, should ensure development is more well-rounded when it happens.

"A well-functioning market economy should be more than just competitive; it should also be inclusive, well-governed, environmentally friendly, resilient and integrated," the EBRD said.

These changes, which will come into force next year, could also impact when countries graduate from EBRD financial support.

The Czech Republic is the only country so far to have made that transition.

The EBRD, set up in 1991 to invest in the former Soviet economies of eastern Europe, has grown considerably over the last decade and now spends around 9 billion euros ($10.30 billion) a year in 36 countries from Morocco to Mongolia.

