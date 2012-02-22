LONDON Ebullio Capital Management said it has launched a second commodities fund, seeking to capitalise on short-term momentum plays in round-the-clock trading, including during volatile Asian hours.

Ebullio spun off its eFED Commodity Futures Fund from its original Ebullio Commodity Fund, which has been trading since 2008 but made large losses in 2010 after it was forced to liquidate metals positions.

Over the past few years, Ebullio portfolio managers noticed increasing volumes on the London Metal Exchange's Select electronic platform during Asian trading hours and established a separate overnight desk.

They also found that volatility was often higher and momentum stronger during Asian trading from 0100 GMT, said Gregory Cain, portfolio manager of the new fund, which was launched last month.

"When the market trades in a certain direction, all the Chinese traders get involved, so it exaggerates the move," he said.

Ebullio, based in Essex, expanded the strategy to cover U.S. and European hours, creating a 24-hour trading desk. Last year, Ebullio established a separate account for its Far East desk within its existing Commodity fund and tracked its performance.

Last year, it would have returned 50.7 percent if it had been a separate fund, compared to an 8 percent decline in the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters Jefferies CRB index .CRB. During January, it gained 1.3 percent compared to a 2.3 percent rise in the CRB.

FOCUS ON BASE METALS

The fund has the scope to trade across commodity products, although so far it has focused mainly on base metals with some trades in energy and precious metals.

The majority of trades are short-term, with 80 percent intraday, 10 percent held two to seven days and another 10 percent are spread trades lasting one to seven weeks.

The fund so far has $2 million in assets, with an initial capacity of $250 million.

Ebullio would like eventually to gain access to the Shanghai Futures Exchange, due to its growing volumes and active arbitrage business with the LME, and the firm is considering establishing an office in Asia in the future, Cain added.

The original Ebullio Commodity Fund will remain focused on macro and fundamental strategies complemented by some physical trading in base metals.

One trade the Commodity Fund expects to be profitable this year is the gold-platinum ratio, which is expected to reverse to bring platinum to a premium over gold. Currently, gold trades about $80 an ounce higher than platinum.

"If you look at what's going on in South Africa and the risks to platinum production... we've been adding to that position for the last three to four months," said Ebullio partner David Sutcliffe.

The Commodity Fund lost 4.4 percent last year and has assets of $7 million.

The previous year the fund was forced to liquidate positions in metals futures. Assets of the fund dropped nearly 70 percent in January 2010, four months after traders had said Ebullio controlled more than 90 percent of London Metal Exchange tin stocks and cash contracts.

During the summer of 2009, some traders and consumers said a dominant position had caused the tin market on the LME to become disorderly and distorted prices.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Anthony Barker)