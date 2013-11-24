FRANKFURT The European Central Bank's asset-quality review of the euro zone's largest banks will probably show that some banks require more capital, Bundesbank Vice President Sabine Lautenschlaeger told a German newspaper.

"After the balance sheet assessment, some banks will probably already be found to be very close to the demanded core tier one capital ratio of 8 percent," daily Handelsblatt quoted her as saying in an excerpt from an article to be published on Monday.

"These banks would probably have to increase their capital," she said, without naming any possible candidates.

In the coming year, European authorities will hold exercises to test the ability of its lenders to withstand a future crisis without resorting to taxpayer-funded bailouts.

The first stage is a risk assessment, to be followed by balance-sheet assessment and stress tests. The broad review is designed to eliminate doubts about banks' health after five years of crisis and highlight any weak spots before the ECB takes over as banking supervisor in late 2014.

Lautenschlaeger said earlier this month she expected the asset-quality review to begin in February next year and finish in June.

She told Handelsblatt she believed it was possible that not all banks would pass the third phase, the stress tests.

"But nobody can reliably say yet how many that will be," she said.

She also said an answer was still needed to the question of how banks regarded as "too big to fail" can be recapitalised without causing panic or needing taxpayer cash.

"The goal must be that big banks can be wound down in the future and do not automatically have to be saved by the government. The market shouldn't view that as impossible," she told the paper.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)