FRANKFURT Governments need to have funds ready in case upcoming bank health checks reveal recapitalisation needs which cannot be filled in the markets, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Friday.

The central bank is due to carry out a broad review of Europe's banking to eliminate doubts after five years of crisis and highlight weak spots before it takes over as banking supervisor in late 2014.

"Credible national backstops must be put in place. If not, the credibility of the whole exercise is put at risk," Asmussen said in the text of a speech to be given at Humboldt University.

"Doing this balance sheet assessment without a backstop in place would be a bit like getting on a boat in rough weather conditions and not taking a life jacket on board."

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)