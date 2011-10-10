BRUSSELS Following are highlights from European Central Bank Executive Board candidate Joerg Asmussen's testimony to the European Parliament's Economics and Monetary affairs committee on Monday.

Euro zone finance ministers last week endorsed German Deputy Finance Minister Asmussen as the candidate to replace Juergen Stark on the ECB's Executive Board, a euro zone source said. A European Union summit is set to decide on October 17 on Asmussen's nomination.

MONETARY POLICY

"You congratulated me on being pragmatic -- that's not always a positive in conjunction with monetary policy in Germany, but in the global and European context I think it is a positive term. That's something that the Germans have to learn.

"There are people for whom interest rates are always too low. For others they are always too high. But both of them are wrong. You have to see where you stand and then take a decision. You might be wrong but you have to do that exercise -- analyse the data -- and that is how you achieve price stability."

ECB INDEPENDENCE

"The independence of the central issuing bank is an absolute requirement."

ECB BOND-BUYING PROGRAMME

"The decisions on the programme have not affected the independence of the ECB, it took the decisions in full independence, because the transmission mechanism of monetary policy was disrupted ... There were dysfunctional segments in the markets, particularly the national bond markets, and they are of central significance to other parts of the economy. So it did that as part of its mandate. As I see it, that is important. It's done, but it's done with limits in time and other restrictions."

INFLATION

"This is very likely to remain above 2 percent for some months to go, then one might come back to the range of 2 percent, but then might come back to be in line with price stability in the medium term. One can say the inflation risks in the euro zone are balanced."

RATIFYING JULY AGREEMENT ON EURO ZONE RESCUE FUND

"We're counting very much on what's happening in Slovakia and Malta (regarding EFSF ratification)."

GREECE

"Let's wait for the debt sustainability analysis that the troika is providing as part of its mission and part of its compliance report and then one has to evaluate where one stands and draw conclusions. Before you do this, you need firewalls in place."

ON PROTESTS AGAINST AUSTERITY

"I think it is a warning sign to all those who are designing policy. In Spain, youth unemployment is 45 percent. It is a warning sign and that's why access to education is a central issue."

G20 MUST DELIVER

"I'm very much attached to this G20 process, because there is no alternative to it ... it has proven to be very effective in crisis times ... and the G20 has now to prove it can deliver in peaceful times to set up a global economic governance framework."

FINANCIAL REGULATION HAS LOST MOMENTUM

"I would say very much has happened, but it takes a long time ... somehow we have lost momentum on the financial sector reform agenda and this is wrong, clearly wrong."

ON MERKEL/SARKOZY PLEDGE TO UNVEIL NEW EURO ZONE PLAN

"It is a good starting point to have a French-German agreement, it is a necessary but not a sufficient condition in the euro zone and the European Union."

"One needs to reach out to partners and neighbours."

BANK RECAPITALISATION

"You asked about banking recapitalisation. I would say this should be one element of a comprehensive package that needs to be developed for the euro zone and especially for dealing with the Greek situation."

"One element that should not be seen in isolation, no isolated instrument will help us."

ECB MUST SPEAK WITH ONE VOICE

"(ECB) policy (applies to) citizens in 17 member states, with different economic contexts and different cultures and languages. And at the same time, the importance of the single currency means that the world financial markets are closely listening. This combination means that one voice is an absolute necessity for the ECB."

