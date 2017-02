FRANKFURT, Germany European Central Bank decisions have to be designed so that they do not replace governments' drive to reform their economies, Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday.

"Monetary policy is not a substitute for economic reforms," he said at a banking conference in Frankfurt.

"They (the decisions) cannot lead to a situation where the pressure on affected countries to do reforms is reduced."

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen)