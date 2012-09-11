FRANKFURT European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday the ECB could buy as well as sell securities as part of its monetary policy, suggesting that the bank may not hold the bonds it buys under its new programme to maturity.

On Thursday, the ECB agreed to launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme to lower struggling euro zone countries' borrowing costs, but it was not clear whether the ECB would hold such bonds to maturity as it did under its previous bond programme.

Asked if the ECB could sell bonds bought under the programme before they mature, he said: "Read article 18 of that statute, the president referred to that article in the press conference very much on purpose."

Article 18 of the ECB statute says the ECB and the national central banks may operate in the financial markets by buying and selling outright in order to achieve its objectives.

Asmussen on Tuesday also took part in a meeting with Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and ECB President Mario Draghi and he said that they did not discuss another possible restructuring of Greece's debt.

"We did not discuss any debt restructuring," Asmussen said.

(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen)