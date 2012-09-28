Rolls-Royce weighs on FTSE after five-day advance
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
BERLIN European Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Friday that he would only support purchasing the bonds of struggling euro zone countries if pressure on them to reform their economies remained high.
"Only under strict conditionality and only if there is continued pressure to reform," Asmussen said of the bond purchase plan announced by ECB President Mario Draghi earlier this month.
Speaking at an event in Berlin hosted by the Alfred Herrhausen Society, a Deutsche Bank think tank, Asmussen said the goal of the ECB's "Outright Monetary Transactions" programme was not to deliver uniform borrowing costs across the euro zone.
He also warned against exaggerated fears of inflation, saying the ECB remained totally committed to its goal of price stability.
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.