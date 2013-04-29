Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BERLIN There are still good reasons for countries to join the euro zone, despite its difficulties at the moment, European Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Monday.
Emerging economies in central and eastern Europe are among potential candidates to join the single currency. Asmussen, speaking at an annual meeting of central and east European bank chiefs, said those countries would benefit from lower transaction costs and the removal of exchange rate risks, given that the euro zone was already by far their main trading partner.
"I recognise that, at present, the euro area is not an excellent advertisement for stability given the difficulties facing a number of its members," he said in a speech at the meeting in Berlin. "I also think it is important not to read too much into the current situation."
The euro zone economy is going through its second recession since the 2007/08 financial crisis. Last month, Cyprus became the fifth member of the single currency to require a bailout by international lenders, raising doubts over the currency bloc's future.
Asmussen said many eastern and central European companies were already integrated into the euro zone supply chain, another reason they would benefit from joining the currency bloc.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.