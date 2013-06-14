FRANKFURT The European Banking Authority will stress-test European banks in the second quarter of next year once the European Central Bank has concluded its review of those banks' balance sheets it will supervise directly, an ECB Executive Board member said.

The ECB will take on single supervision of European banks next year, marking the first step towards a so-called banking union, a more integrated financial system, that also foresees a common resolution mechanism and potentially even a joint deposit guarantee scheme.

Speaking at a European savings banks group meeting on Friday in Berlin, Joerg Asmussen stressed the importance of the project for monetary policy and said that with a resolution mechanism in place, a common deposit guarantee scheme could wait.

"If banks can be safely wound down, and if there is a depositor preference rule that means that deposits are rarely bailed-in, then national deposit guarantee schemes should in most cases be sufficient," he said in the text of a speech.

Asmussen reiterated that the ECB would conduct in the first quarter of next year an asset-quality review and balance-sheet assessment of the roughly 130 euro zone banks that will be directly under its supervision.

"This will then feed into the overall stress test to be conducted by EBA, in cooperation with the ECB, in the second quarter of 2014," Asmussen said.

He said the ECB wanted the assessment "to be as rigorous as possible" to ensure that the Single Supervisory Mechanism started with a clean slate and gained credibility in the market.

