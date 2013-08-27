DAUTPHETAL-BUCHENAU, Germany The European Central Bank expects its interest rates to stay low for some time to come, Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday, confirming the central bank's forward guidance.

"We have said we expect to keep our interest rates at current or lower levels for an extended period of time," Asmussen said, when asked if an improving economy had led them to reassess their monetary policy stance.

Asmussen added that ECB President Mario Draghi would announce any potential policy chances after a Governing Council meeting. The next meeting is on September 5.

In July, the ECB took an unprecedented step of saying it did not expect to raise rates for an extended period of time, but it has not defined how long that period could be.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)