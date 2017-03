European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Joerg Asmussen addresses reporters during a news conference after his meeting with Greece's Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras in Athens August 21, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

BERLIN The United States must re-organize its fiscal policy in the long term rather than simply altering their debt ceiling every few months, European Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event in Berlin organised by the American Chamber of Commerce, Asmussen also said that a free trade agreement between the European Union and the U.S. would make strengthen growth potential in Europe.

(Reporting By Michelle Martin, Writing by Sarah Marsh)