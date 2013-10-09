Executive Board Member of the European Central Bank (ECB), Jorg Asmussen speaks during the annual meeting of the German business newspaper Handelsblatt in Frankfurt September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank still has room to cut interest rates or take more non-traditional measures, including offering banks more long-term loans, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said.

The ECB cut its interest rates to a record-low of 0.5 percent in May. ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank discussed cutting rates further in its last meeting, but decided to leave them unchanged.

"On standard measures, which are the interest rates, there is still some room," Asmussen told broadcaster CNBC in an interview aired on Wednesday.

"We also have the whole array of non-standard measures left, coming from the famous LTRO to using reserve requirements to discontinuing the weekly absorption operation. So there is a whole range that we could in theory do. No decision has been made yet."

Asmussen also said the central bank takes the impact of the euro exchange rate into account when assessing the euro zone's growth prospects, but does not have a specific target.

"We always said, and this is unchanged, we don't have an exchange rate target at the ECB. The exchange rate factors in when we do our growth forecasts and our inflation forecasts, but we don't have an exchange rate target here," Asmussen said.

The euro recently hit an eight-month high against the dollar.

(Reporting by Eva Taylor and Sakari Suoninen)